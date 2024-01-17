This is not what South Africa voted for

It is no wonder the world views us askance. It is also indicative of just how badly the government has damaged our young democracy.

There is a misguided belief by the government, and, in particular, the ruling party, that they own South Africa and they alone can determine the nation’s decisions, emotions, narrative and trajectory.

Their divisive and revolutionary comments – usually disconnected with the evolving geopolitics of Africa and the international community – are embarrassing to most South Africans, including to members of the party.

ALSO READ: Mr President, failures are not mistakes

It is no wonder the world views us askance. It is also indicative of just how badly the government has damaged our young democracy.

A vote of confidence during an election is not a vote to support anarchy, conflict, chaos, disaster and pariah states.

A vote of confidence during an election does not imply all South Africans must give their unconditional support to help destroy our faltering economy and our already poor standing on the world stage.

Nor is it a vote to mislead and steal. Over the past few months, the politics of anarchy, chaos, deception and senseless political rhetoric has become commonplace in South Africa.

Coupled to this has been the politics of unconditional support to pariah states and terror movements, while attacking those who have and still support us.

That’s not what we voted for. The government’s unequivocal support of Hamas, a known international terrorist organisation, is a slap in the face of the many law-abiding Muslims who are also large contributors to our economy, science and technology, humanitarian work and the nation.

ALSO READ: Black First Land First could team up with Zuma for elections

This is not in our name. If our politicians want to live in the past, that is their choice. However, their warped view of the present should not be forced on the citizens of South Africa.

It is very obvious they wish to taint us all with the same dirty brush and destroy our future.

Whereas much of this disconnect has been driven by official government comments and statements, blame must also be given to the all-powerful trade unions, fifth columnists and those who view anarchy and chaos as “progressive” and “revolutionary”.

Most South Africans don’t. Despite the ruling party being in power for almost three decades, it is still stuck in their revolution phase as they apparently don’t understand there is a difference between a governing party and a revolutionary movement.

In the process, they have irreparably damaged our country and our people. This must be the only country in the world where a ruling party protests against itself.

No wonder it has become so fractured and factionalised. It shows that the government engages in nursery school politics.

ALSO READ: Why invest when the state is useless?

It is also no wonder that the youth have lost interest in politics as it is aimed at disadvantaging them while benefitting a small elite.

The government is so blinded by its own self-importance and corruption that it is unable to see how it has destroyed everything it inherited and increased poverty. But it hasn’t done this in our name. South Africa is falling apart at the seams.

Eskom is broken. The railways are broken. Our ports are broken. Our road networks are broken. Our infrastructure is broken.

The small elements that are still semi-functional have been weaponised against the citizens of South Africa.

The money to fix and maintain these critical elements of our economy has been stolen or pilfered away. Yet, there is now talk of a super-state-owned entity to oversee the broken ones.

This is going to result in an even greater mess as more fingers will now be in the till. To top it off, the government has now implied that fixing what they broke ought to be fixed by the private sector and the public.

ALSO READ: Zuma could spill the beans on ANC’s top officials if he is expelled, says political analyst

Yet, it does everything in its power to stifle the growth of the private sector and impoverish the public. But is raises the question: where are the taxes being spent?

The cadres the government deployed to oversee the destruction of everything view deadlines as “oppressive”.

This is further proof of their inability to perform their tasks and prevent the country from being what it can be. The CEOs of Transnet have resigned. So, too, the chair of Eskom.

The rand has increasingly grown weaker against international currencies. After three decades of democracy, more than a million people are still using bucket toilets.

The indignity and shame forced upon people is astonishing. The government must start realising that what it is doing, is not done in our name.