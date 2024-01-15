South Africa

By Nicholas Zaal

15 Jan 2024

04:35 pm

Black First Land First could team up with Zuma for elections

The BLF claims it is also "acutely aware of the dangers of fracturing the black vote" and will meet with Zuma at Nkandla on Tuesday.

Black First Land First and Jacob Zuma

The BLF’s leader Andile Mngxitama, Jacob Zuma and Zanele Lwana, BLF deputy leader. Picture: Supplied

Black First Land First (BLF) says it will meet with Jacob Zuma to discuss “possible electoral cooperation” for the elections this year.

The former president recently broke ranks with the ANC to campaign for the new uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, criticising his former comrades in scathing remarks.

ALSO READ: ‘MK is for Zuma’s kids’ and he’s building a dynasty to leave for them – experts

In a tweet posted on the weekend, the black consciousness organisation BLF announced that its president Andile Mngxitama and a delegation would meet with Zuma.

The group then tweeted on Monday that the meeting had been postponed to Tuesday.

“BLF will discuss the modalities of possible electoral cooperation for the 2024 elections. BLF is acutely aware of the dangers of fracturing the black vote,” the tweet read, before promising a press conference to relate the outcomes of the meeting.

ALSO READ: Zuma could spill the beans on ANC’s top officials if he is expelled, says political analyst

These two posts were largely met by scorn on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Among the most liked and retweeted comments to the posts were Amukelani Moyani’s, with, “In South Africa, every Jim and Jack is a ‘President’ of his micro party! Even Hlaudi!”

Sipho Mlaudzi SA Jozi commented, “He shall lead and be followed by himself in that delegation…a solo delegation.”

Yazi Uzofa Mgodoyi tweeted: “Which delegation? You are a one-party member.”

