Time to legalise zama zama mining?

Legalising artisanal mining offers a sustainable solution to crime-ridden gold mines while revitalising communities and reducing exploitation.

There is probably no better example of how a hard “take no prisoners” strategy works when trying to tackle a grave social ill than the global “war on drugs”.

Not only has it manifestly not been won, but the problem is getting worse… and in more countries.

So, while we hear and appreciate the concerns and attitude of Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe – who wants a harder crackdown on illegal miners – we worry about that for two reasons.

Firstly, do our law enforcement agencies have the capacity – or even the will – to carry out such work? Secondly, and more importantly, won’t this end up like the war on drugs?

Is it perhaps not a better idea, as suggested by mining expert and activist David van Wyk, that zama zama mining be legalised?

He argues that if the current artisanal working of abandoned gold mines was made legal, the government would be able to buy the gold – paying a fair, nonexploitative price for it and squeezing out the criminal mafias that are presently sending the men to their deaths underground.

Van Wyk’s other merit-worthy suggestion is that the abandoned mines be used to benefit the communities around them.

There is infrastructure – ranging from buildings to machinery – which can be rehabilitated and repurposed for economic regeneration.

Because these mines have workshops, health facilities, training facilities, transport facilities, housing, sport and recreation facilities, an investment from the government in resuscitating them would be minimal, he argues.

Cosatu spokesperson Matthew Parks says mining firms fail to secure and rehabilitate old mines, creating space for criminals and anarchy in neighbouring communities… enabling armed gangs to take over.

Parks believes “this crisis is a chance for a reset” for government and mining companies to work together.

It’s time to evaluate these logical proposals.

