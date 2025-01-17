Stilfontein: Sanco claims volunteer was arrested but police deny it

Sanco also criticised the government's handling of the situation at the Stilfontein mine.

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in North West on Friday claimed that a volunteer involved in the rescue efforts of illegal miners at the Buffelsfontein Gold Mine’s Shaft 11 in Stilfontein, North West, was arrested.

However, police said this is not true.

This comes after a government-funded rescue mission at the site concluded on Thursday.

The operation, led by Mine Rescue Services (MRS), retrieved 246 illegal miners and 78 bodies between Monday and Wednesday.

Stilfontein mine volunteer ‘arrested’

On Friday, over 100 illegal miners were set to appear at the Stilfontein Magistrate’s Court following their arrest.

Amid this, allegations surfaced that a volunteer from the rescue mission was also apprehended.

Mzukisi Jam, spokesperson for Sanco in North West, shared his concerns during a media briefing outside the court.

“We just got some disturbing news which we felt perhaps should be brought to your attention. It has been reported to us that one of our own volunteers has been arrested this morning,” Jam said.

He explained that the volunteer played a pivotal role in rescuing the miners and retrieving the deceased.

“These guys sacrificed themselves to ensure the government operation was successful. To our dismay, we received reports that one of those individuals has been arrested for his involvement in the rescue mission.

“This raises questions about whether we, as the community and Sanco, were wrong to support the state in this operation,” Jam said.

“Were we wrong by giving them support when they finally decided to come and rescue these illegal miners and retrieve these dead bodies because they did not have guts to go down there and rescue these people? It also makes us wonder as to who else is going to be next.”

The police have disputed this though.

When contacted by The Citizen, national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said: “No one was arrested.”

North West police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone also seemed unaware of any arrest. He asked who made the alleged arrest, suggesting that it wasn’t the police.

‘What exactly is the agenda here?’

Jam also criticised the government’s initial lack of action around the Stilfontein crisis, suggesting the community’s efforts filled a gap left by authorities.

“We keep on getting these puzzling kinds of reaction from from the state. At first, when the Stilfontein incident was reported, the minister in the presidency [Khumbudzo Ntshavheni] said those people should be smoked out.”

He claimed that when the rescue efforts began, the volunteers faced interference from the South African Police Service (Saps).

“Now, they’re coming for us one by one on the basis of the fact that we assisted them as the state in making sure that they were not failing on their own operation. It makes us wonder as to what exactly is the agenda here.”

Calls for inquiry into deaths at Stilfontein mine

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish a judicial commission of inquiry into the deaths at the mine.

The party questioned how the situation deteriorated to such an extent and criticised the police for their response.

But acting North West police commissioner Patrick Asaneng responded cautiously to these calls.

“We are a constitutional state. Everyone has the right to express their views, approach the court, and act within their responsibilities.

“As law enforcement, our duty is to enforce, prevent, investigate, and combat crime. Therefore, I’m not going to comment on the call for a judicial commission of inquiry,” Asaneng said on Thursday.