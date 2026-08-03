Trump blows hot and cold – whether it’s about a stupid war, or North Korea

As they used to say about the Roman empire: All Roads Lead to Donald Trump.

I have been writing this column for a long time, so I have a finely developed sense for when the audience is sick of a subject.

We have definitely crossed that boundary with regard to the wars currently being fought up and down the strip of land between Eastern Ukraine/Persian Gulf/ Israel, Gaza and Lebanon.

It’s not just that they are stupid wars, launched by men who were too ignorant or arrogant to realise that they could not win them (Russia’s Vladimir Putin, US president Donald Trump and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu), and it’s not because they are harmless wars.

Not only are they killing thousands every week, but in every case, the country that started the war also has nuclear weapons.

In each case there is a real possibility that the leader in question might resort to using at least one “tactical” weapon as a final warning, rather than accept the blame for a humiliating failure.

Yet nothing much that is interesting is happening.

So I thought: maybe I could do a piece about Kim Jong-un’s teenage daughter’s chance of being North Korea’s next dictator.

Just fluff, really, but it’s better than producing nothing to fill this space.

So, I go online to update my limited knowledge of North Korean politics.

Surprise… the last time most of them paid much attention to North Korea was in 2017-18, when Donald Trump decided that he would save the world from the threat of North Korean nuclear weapons.

As they used to say about the Roman empire: All Roads Lead to Donald Trump.

But it was quite instructive, because it shows just how limited Trump’s repertoire of negotiating tactics really is.

What can his first-term attempt to stop North Korea from getting nuclear weapons tell us about the likely outcome of his current attempt to bring Iran to heel? Everything.

When he took power in early 2017, Trump seemed obsessed by the “threat” of North Korean nuclear weapons.

He made it the No 1 issue on his foreign policy agenda. He said that North Korean nuclear weapons “will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen”.

He promised to “totally destroy the country” and called Kim Jong-un “Little Rocket Man”.

All the invective we’re now hearing again, almost word for word, but then the big switch.

“I trust him,” Trump burbled when the two men finally met in Singapore in 2018.

“He has a great personality. We fell in love through letters.”

They met once more on the line dividing North Korea from South Korea, the DMZ, in 2019, and that was it. No treaty, no further discussions, nothing.

Within a year, Trump had totally lost interest.

Meanwhile North Korea’s arsenal of nuclear weapons has grown to 60 warheads, according to a new estimate by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, and Pyongyang has recently tested an ICBM that can reach anywhere in the United States.

Will Trump pull the same vanishing act with Iran?

Well, he already has with regard to the nuclear weapons issue, which was kicked a very long way down the road in the memorandum of understanding he signed last month.

That doesn’t matter much, because Iran never had any nukes and wasn’t even trying very hard to get them.

So, now we can get back to the real question: what will become of sweet little Kim Ju-ae, the 13-year-old daughter of North Korean dictator Kim?

She is definitely a hit with the masses, even though speculation that she might be his secretly chosen successor is severely discouraged.

However, her father is only in his 40s and looks fine – apart from the world’s worst haircut – so she may have to wait for some time.