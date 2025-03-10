Trump may drop dangling carrot

How long do you think it will be before Trump 'modifies' his offer to South Africans?

The South African chapter of the Donald Trump Fan Club – currently cheering him on as he offers farmers of all language groups (not sure if that includes black ones, though) a fast-track to US citizenship – might well be advised to hang on a bit.

Trump’s promise to troubled farmers

Trump is the quintessential braggart who talks a good game and then, when the going gets tough – or the realities of what he has proposed start hitting home – folds quicker than a house of cards.

So, how long do you think it will be before he “modifies” his offer to South Africans?

How long before he forgets about white South Africans completely as he pursues some other shiny political attraction?

And don’t think he won’t throw you under the bus if it is expedient.

Ask the Maga (Make America great again) supporters who find themselves betrayed as his hatchet-man Elon Musk fires them, or removes their government medical support.

There will, no doubt, be plenty of South Africans who would queue up in the belief that the American grass is greener than it is here.

Will there be many farmers – especially the successful ones – among them? We doubt it.

Bottom line: Be careful what you wish for…

