Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

The secret of a good secret

Jennie Ridyard.

By Jennie Ridyard

Writer

3 minute read

10 Mar 2025

05:00 am

It’s right there in the etymology: secrets are secretions, likely to leak if there’s even one pinhole breach.

secret telling keeping opinion

Picture: iStock

An old friend sent me a message: can I tell you a secret? Of course you can, I replied.

As Dolly Parton might once have said, if you’ve got nothing nice to say about anybody then come sit by me. I love a good secret.

The average person is believed to harbour a dozen secrets, five of which they’ve told nobody else.

The unspoken rules of secret keeping-telling

These secret secrets tend to be the shameful, guilty ones, the personal secrets that could do us the most harm.

So, will I keep this secret? Well, apart from possibly telling it to the entire readership of The Citizen, it’s a definite maybe.

Anyway, they didn’t ask me to. They probably assume that because they’ve declared it to be their own secret, it will become my secret too, by default.

The innocent. The fool. Because we all know how it goes with secrets, or should know if we’ve served any length of time on a school playground: tell one person a secret and they’ll likely tell at least one more.

ALSO READ: Top secret: Phala Phala Ipid report won’t see light of day

‘Secrets are social currency’

Secrets are social currency, the more thrilling the more valuable, the more outrageous the better, and the best of all are gossipy and just bursting to escape.

My friend might just as well have asked if they could tell me and someone I know – my best friend /mother/ hairdresser/ Himself – a secret.

Anyway, sometimes a whisper lands like a shout, bomb-like, so you (I!) need to tell someone to help defuse it, even a surprised taxi driver or a stranger on a bus, because as any keeper of a salacious secret can attest, if you don’t release the pressure you might implode.

There’s another frustrating possibility too: being told the selfsame secret later on, when you had already known it and kept it in confidence, as requested.

It’s hardly a surprise then that if you add one more vowel to the word “secret” you get “secrete”, you get secretions, you get juicy stuff figuratively oozing from your pores, or that secret and secrete share the same Latin root word.

It’s right there in the etymology: secrets are secretions, likely to leak if there’s even one pinhole breach.

Today, will I be that pinprick? Hardly, because it turns out my friend can’t keep a secret either.

They’ve already told everyone else they know. Dammit.

NOW READ: Yeezy’s darkest secrets: Kanye West’s toxic empire and Bianca Censori’s ‘demonic’ reign [VIDEO]

Share this article

Read more on these topics

gossip Opinion

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News How big is the national sex offenders list? Maimane’s Bosa says it could reach over 40,000
Courts Missing: Spotlight still on mother as Joshlin Smith trial hears details of search
South Africa Are there more floods in KZN than before?
News Kenny Kunene warned me many moons ago, says Ramaphosa on Joburg CBD
South Africa Vaal Dam reaches 100% capacity for first time since 2023

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp