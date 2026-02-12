Trump’s trade bullying may cost US loyalty

As Trump antagonises allies and consumers, global brands lose appeal, reinforcing the need for South Africa to rethink US dependence.

The old saying, “once bitten, twice shy”, is something marketers should be aware of, because if you disappoint or annoy a consumer with your product or service, they go elsewhere… and they seldom return, because they nurse their grievance against your brand.

It appears that no-one has told the best businessman in the history of the universe, Donald Trump, about that.

Perhaps, then, his arrogant, bullying attitude to anyone who doesn’t share his MAGA vision might have been muted for fear of future consequences.

His tariff wars have already seen prices rise domestically in the US… but now, as governments fear to annoy him, an even more ominous pushback against him is already unfolding.

Consumers – they of the long memories – don’t want to be associated with American products.

Nike, Apple, Coca-Cola and Tesla are losing their allure – and market share – in many places across the globe.

It appears, then, as though South Africa is being prudent in diversifying its trade alliances and reducing dependence on an unreliable and emotional partner like the current American state.

Kowtowing to Trump won’t work and we will be hurt financially. But the pain will be short-term. And our memories of that will be much longer.

