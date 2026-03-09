Middle East War latest: What you need to know

Here's what you need to know about the war in the Middle East.

Here are the latest events in the Middle East war on Monday:

Trump says ending war ‘mutual’ decision with Israel –

US President Donald Trump told news website The Times of Israel that ending the war would be a “mutual” decision taken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but that Washington will have the final say.

Asked whether he would decide when to end the war, Trump told the publication: “I think it’s mutual… a little bit. We’ve been talking. I’ll make a decision at the right time, but everything’s going to be taken into account.”

Israeli and US officials have said their offensive aims to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons, and expressed hope that it would produce regime change.

Khamenei son named successor

Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year-old son of Iran’s late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, was selected by the country’s Assembly of Experts to succeed his father.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards quickly pledged allegiance to the new supreme leader.

Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei hailed the announcement as “a source of joy and hope” while top security official Ali Larijani called Khamenei’s election “completely legal”.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels welcomed his appointment, calling it a major blow for the Islamic Republic’s enemies.

Israel’s military had earlier vowed to target “any successor”, while US President Donald Trump told ABC News that if the next leader “doesn’t get approval from us, he’s not going to last long”.

Israel, Iran trade fire

Iran fired its first missiles towards Israel on Monday after the appointment of the new supreme leader, state broadcaster IRIB said.

Israeli medics said one woman was injured.

The Israeli military, for its part, said it launched a new wave of strikes targeting “regime infrastructure” in central Iran on Monday.

32 injured in Bahrain

Bahrain’s health ministry said Monday that an Iranian drone attack on the island of Sitra overnight wounded 32 civilians.

All of the wounded were Bahraini citizens, and there were four “serious cases”, including children, the ministry said in a statement carried by the Gulf nation’s state news agency.

New Gulf attacks

Several explosions were heard in the Qatari capital Doha, AFP journalists said, as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait all reported new attacks.

Qatar’s defence ministry said its forces had intercepted a missile attack.

Saudi Arabian civil defence officials said a “projectile” had killed two people and wounded 12 on Sunday.

East Lebanon fighting, Beirut explosion

Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah said it was engaging Israeli forces who landed in eastern Lebanon overnight by helicopter across the Syrian border.

Two Hezbollah sources told AFP on condition of anonymity that an Israeli helicopter in the area was downed by the group. There was no comment from the Israeli military.

Meanwhile, Israel’s military said it struck the Lebanese capital, Beirut, early Monday, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure.

US orders embassy staff to leave Saudi

The US State Department said it had ordered “non-emergency US government employees and US government employee family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to safety risks”.

Crude prices soar above $100

Both crude benchmark prices, the WTI and Brent, soared above $100 a barrel amid fears of prolonged supply disruptions due to the war.

Since the beginning of the war, WTI is up more than 75 percent and Brent more than 60 percent.

Trump dismissed the spike on social media, saying it is “a very small price to pay” to remove Iran’s nuclear threat.

Asia stocks plunge

Stock markets in South Korea and Japan fell sharply in early trade on Monday after oil prices soared above $100 per barrel for the first time in almost four years.

7th American killed

The US military announced its seventh combat death since the war began, after a service member succumbed to injuries from an attack in Saudi Arabia during Iran’s initial wave of retaliatory strikes.

The six others were killed in a drone strike on their base in Kuwait.

Macron speaks with Iran president

French President Emmanuel Macron said he spoke with Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian and urged a halt to strikes on other countries in the region.

It is the first known contact by a Western leader with Pezeshkian since the war began.

HRW: Israel used white phosphorus

Human Rights Watch accused Israel of “unlawfully” using white phosphorus over residential parts of the southern Lebanese town of Yohmor last week.

White phosphorus, a substance that ignites on contact with oxygen, can be used as an incendiary weapon and can cause fires, horrific burns, respiratory damage, organ failure and death.