SA navigates Trump’s erratic trade decisions

The extension of Agoa offers South Africa trade benefits, but Trump’s unpredictable stance could determine the country’s actual access.

SA navigates Trump’s erratic trade decisions

Picture: iStock

The bad thing about US President Donald Trump is that he is unpredictable. The good thing about him is that he is unpredictable. You never know where you stand – and that isn’t always a bad thing.

Take the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), just passed by the US Senate and Congress and signed by Trump into law.

That means this very valuable trade instrument – at least to Africa – will be extended until the end of this year.

While there may be some celebrating of the signing by local business sectors, including car manufacturing and fruit exporting, because Agoa provides them with preferential access to US markets, Trump has the final say on whether to include South Africa.

ALSO READ: Trump signs Agoa into law for another year and SA is included – so far

Stipulations attached to Agoa are that member countries must promote the free market and protect human rights – something Trump believes SA doesn’t do – but also commits a country to falling into line with Trump’s “America First” trade policy.

Trump doesn’t like us – believing there is a white genocide happening here, that we support “terrorists” like Hamas and the ANC is implementing reverse apartheid against whites.

So, things don’t look good for us. Or do they? With Trump’s flip-flopping record, who knows?

