Tshwane and Joburg squeeze residents for cash

Joburg and Tshwane are resorting to desperate revenue tactics that punish residents instead of fixing mismanagement.

Nothing our dysfunctional metros do surprises us. But the latest moves by the City of Tshwane and the City of Joburg smack of a desperation which bodes ill, not only for the metros, but for their residents too.

As Tshwane vows to appeal against a court decision that its proposed “cleaning levy” is unconstitutional, the DA in Joburg claims that the city is in such a financial mess – and desperate for income – that it has instructed its traffic cops that they must collect at least R7 000 each per day in fines.

Not only that, but officers have allegedly also been told that they can claim overtime if they need to meet their target.

DA MPL Michael Sun said the municipality is pushing its rate collection responsibilities to the JMPD.

“This effectively turns law enforcement into a revenue-generating system rather than a public safety service,” he said.

Both the Tshwane and Joburg actions show absolute contempt for their residents and ratepayers – but, at the same time, remind us that two of the biggest cities in the country have been mismanaged into the garbage dump.

Desperate revenue raising devices are in operation everywhere you look –increases in rates and utility bills – but, clearly, there is still room for more milking.

In much the same way as e-tolls tried to force motorists to pay for a service – highways – already paid for through our taxes, Tshwane’s unconstitutional levy is another double tax.

The reason the metros are short of cash is, as we have said repeatedly, that they have been mismanaged and looted, mainly by the ANC’s deployed cadres… and that hundreds of thousands of freeloaders are allowed to get power and water without paying for it.

Again we say: put these cities under administration because those running them are clearly unfit for the job.

