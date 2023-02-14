Valentine’s Day doesn’t define love

Editorial staff

In this world of digital information overload, social media mindlessness and the relentless pressure to consume, it is easy to be cynical about 14 February, Valentine’s Day.

Originally conceived to honour early Christian martyrs named Valentine, it became associated, in the 15th century, with romance and love… but has been weaponised as a money-making opportunity by late-stage capitalism.

The flowers, the cards, the chocolates, the dinners out all demand that the depth of your passion be measured by the depth of your purse. Which seems at odds with the premise of love, which should be pure and untainted joy.

Commitments, for true lovers, are far more important than any physical presents… Yet, today should also remind us that love elevates us above our mortal venalities and speaks about higher purposes.

Love is not merely between single people, much as that concept has radically changed over the past century.

Love is about a pledge to family or even a pledge to fellow humans – as we see in the current earthquake disaster where brave rescuers prove there is no greater love than risking your life to save someone else.

It is about love for yourself, too. If you don’t love yourself, how can you love others?