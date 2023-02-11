Five wines to woo your Valentine

Citizen Reporter

Candlelight dinners will set the tone and mood for Valentine’s Day. If you want to impress your Valentine or partner, this wine selection will do the trick.

Whether you planning a romantic dinner for two or a group of friends, this selection of wine will complete your special occasion.

Choosing the right wine to pair is important, particularly if you are looking at serving a chocolate selection, setting up a picnic, or cooking a menu that would appear to be a love note for your partner to please their palette.

This popular grape works for many occasions.

This thoughtful selection will make your Valentine swoon.

5 wines to make your Valentine swoon

Cabernet Sauvignon

It would be easy to pick wines such as rosé or a glass bubbly for Valentine’s Day but nothing beats a classy red wine.

Cabernet Sauvignon oozes elegance, depth and lusciousness and is perfect for a romantic evening

Choosing a “cab sav” may mean you are in for a deep and long evening, says Mpho Maroga from Robertson Winery.

Brut Rosé

Associated with good times, events and summer, Brut Rosé is for all occasions even for a “Galentines” — celebrated a day before Valentine’s day with your platonic friends.

Maroga suggests a dry yet refreshing sparking Brut Rosé made from selected white and red grape varieties.

This wine pairs nicely with decadent desserts such as gooey chocolate lava cakes, delightful truffles, or a divine airy mousse.

Shiraz

To add some spice and playfulness to your Valentine’s evening pick a Shiraz. This wine usually has flavours of freshly crushed black pepper aromas with hints of cinnamon and cloves on the nose and well-integrated vanilla tones.

To pair the wine, make a hearty beef stew, Maroga recommends.

Sauvignon Blanc

This wine has been described as the ice breaker, time to get to know your Valentine even better.

Because of its light and crisp taste, this calls for a picnic on curated lawns and of course with a picnic basket to match. Pair the Sauvignon Blanc, with cheese and crackers, passion fruit, guava and some nuts.

The blend

As cheesy as this may sound, your Valentine needs to blend into your life and complement it.

Blended wines are becoming increasingly popular, such as Sauvignon Blanc with a cab sav.

The Robertson Winery has a blend with a similar mix, a delicious blackberry fruit of Cabernet Sauvignon blended with a spice of Shiraz. A true reflection of harmony between two people who have become inseparable.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele