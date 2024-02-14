Celebs share date night fashion inspo

Here are some tips and trends that celebrities and fashionistas shared for this year’s Valentine’s dates.

As Valentine’s Day is upon us again many people may find themselves alone and without a date.

Life and social media pressure have led to many feeling as though they are obliged to interrogate their relationship situation, especially on the 14th of February.

Although not an official holiday, this is the day known for lovers.

According to history books, the day was started in the 14th century by Pope Gelasius.

It was religious, but it has continued as a day for lovers. Beverage maker Brutal Fruit hosted a Galentine’s Day recently.

The event’s premise was to gather your favourite besties, dress up in your most spectacular outfits, and do something fun, yet out of the ordinary, like ten-pin bowling rather than spend the night alone.

Media personalities and celebrities came out to the Fun Company.

Getting dressed for the day can be daunting, as you may be tempted to wear red and white, but there’s no pressure to look like a human race.

Giving us a clear Valentine’s Day fashion direction, singer Thabsie and former Miss South Africa Liesl Mthombeni (nee Laurie) stood out from the crowd in their stylish dresses.

Thabsie wore a long fuchsia bodycon dress with silver tassel detailing around a slit at the knee, while Liesel wore a fashion favourite – the blazer dress – dipped in light gold sequence.

Blazer dresses, depending on length, fabric, and detailing, can be worn to events, dates, and even in the office.

A popular seasonal trend is the tulle skirt, floral bodices, and flared A-line dresses that offer a whimsical edge.

Tulle accommodates all shapes and sizes and gives an instant “dressed-up” appearance. Tulle skirts can be paired with sandals, heels, pumps, or flatter sneakers.

For those who aren’t partial to dresses, a metallic pantsuit in pink or soft pastel shades, can be paired with gold sandals or white sneakers.

Dress length is also relative to the wearer.

If you like your dresses longer, a sleek light pink silhouette with feather detailing at the bottom can put emphasis on shape, yet still remain elegant. Add a small pink clutch bag for a spot colour effect.

Have fun with your shoes, if your date doesn’t involve a sit-down dinner and rather activities, comfortable shoes like trainers will make the evening more fun and easier to move.

Whether you go out with friends to celebrate, on a date, or at home, do it fashionably.

