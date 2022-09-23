Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
3 minute read
23 Sep 2022
5:25 am
Opinion

Violence against foreign nationals in SA shows Africa needs lesson on black history

Reitumetse Makwea

I have learnt the harsh lesson of forced removals through my grandmother’s tears – and think twice before condemning ‘foreigners’

foreign nationals
A disgruntled South African job seeker belonging to Alexandra Dudula Movement holds a banner reading Foreigners Must Go Home during their operation to remove foreign street vendors on pavements and stalls in Alexandra township in Johannesburg on February 13, 2022. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
The recent escalating violence against foreign nationals in SA shows beyond doubt that Africa, as a continent, has to start urgently learning about its own black history. The untold and undocumented black history, which was narrated by the Chief Tongogara’s descendants during the official handing over of the sacred Mount Tshikumbu in the Kruger National Park has made me want to know more about where I come from. Speaking to some of the descendants from the Bakgalaka clan, it was mind-blowing that I could understand most, if not all, they said because their language was very similar to mine. The...

Read more on these topics