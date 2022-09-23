Violence against foreign nationals in SA shows Africa needs lesson on black history
Reitumetse Makwea
I have learnt the harsh lesson of forced removals through my grandmother’s tears – and think twice before condemning ‘foreigners’
A disgruntled South African job seeker belonging to Alexandra Dudula Movement holds a banner reading Foreigners Must Go Home during their operation to remove foreign street vendors on pavements and stalls in Alexandra township in Johannesburg on February 13, 2022. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
