Three alleged zama zamas nabbed in Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations have clamped down on three Illegal foreign nationals believed to be zama zamas On Monday.

The trio, aged between 17 and 18, were nabbed during a multidisciplinary operation by organised crime task forces in Barberton, Borehill-Mjindini, Sheba, Verulam and Matsulu B.

The operation, which was a joint operation, included Mpumalanga Provincial Detectives, National Intervention Unit (NIU), Department of Home Affairs (DHA) and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), together with the Department of Environmental Affairs, Tactical Response Team (TRT), Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC), K9 Unit and SSG Security Barberton.

“The arrests follow an operation aimed at dismantling illegal mining activities which cause air and water pollution, endangers the safety of the community and causing damage to infrastructure,” said Police spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

They confiscated illegal mining equipment worth R200 000, including pendukas, generators, gold bearing materials, gold metal detectors, gas cylinders, compressors, iron balls and containers.

Sekgotodi said they also found bones believed to be that of endangered species.

The trio is expected to appear at the Barberton and Matsulu magistrates courts on Tuesday.

Three illegal miners arrested in Bosmont

Following up on illegal mining activities in Bosmont, Johannesburg, over the weekend, police arrested three other suspected zama zamas.

The trio was arrested in the same area where six bodies of suspected zama zamas were found two weeks ago.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said they also confiscated an K47 rifle and ammunition.

There has since been increased police visibility in the area following reports of a series of violence carried out by heavily armed gangs in the old mine shafts.

