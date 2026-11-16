Wales turn on the magic of rugby

The Welsh can never be accused of not playing their hearts out on a rugby field.

Look, as many a Welsh fan would say, rugby can be a funny old game. And the fact that there can be a turn-up for the books, as there was on Saturday, when Wales beat the All Blacks for the first time in 73 years, shows rugby is still top-class entertainment.

The Welsh can never be accused of not playing their hearts out on a rugby field, but until that final whistle in Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium, pickings had been slim for the men in red over the years.

And, let’s face it, the bigger they are, the harder they fall. So the win would have been sweet. The less we say about the Springbok loss to France on Friday night, the better.

The reality is that it is difficult to defend the peak of performance against hungry challengers and Rassie Erasmus and his team are prepared to take on board the harsh lessons of a loss.

But what makes the latest results so interesting is that forecasting is not as easy as it would seem, because every now and then (73 years maybe), a team will play out of its skin and turn the form sheets upside down.

That’s when rugby becomes magical.