Ways to spend my final six months

I thought 58 was too short. It is actually not. Because 58 years is a long time to pass on a splinter or two to those who cross your road.

Have you ever thought what you would do if you only had six months to live?

You can’t do road trips or adventure tours, because your health simply doesn’t allow you.

But on the flip side, you have a dozen loved ones nearby to support you with more love and dedication than you would ever feel possible.

Last night, I returned home from Donald Gordon Hospital and everything was suddenly so much better. Rocky the minpin and even the cats were overwhelmed to see me.

Little Egg was tearful but I could sleep without people waking me to take blood samples or blood pressure.

It was my own, large heavenly bed and even the Wi-Fi knows my name. There’s a whole, albeit short, lifetime ahead of me.

But what to do in that time?

With extremely limited concentration, I can’t tackle a book.

My brother is here from Australia, but we can only have so many beers together.

Although I’m guaranteed that our discussions won’t ever develop into a depressive tearfest.

My mother and sister are here from Cape Town, but shopping has its own limits, particularly with two such loving, emotional people.

And the lovely Snapdragon has been such a pillar of strength throughout this unique journey that I just want to lock her into our bedroom with a book and a cuppa to force her to rest.

Dear reader, I have mulled over the matter for a day now and I’m convinced there is only one way to spend a final six months: lead a life of mercy.

Use it to touch the lives of other people. Which is, of course, a great way to approach life for anybody.

At the end of the road, the only real measurement for a successful life is the number of other lives you have touched while you’re on this sad little blue rock.

Living a life of love, compassion and mercy has, of course, nothing to do with what you receive.

But I have been overwhelmed by all the clearly honest and most likely undeserved love I have received from so many people I had the honour to get to know over my 58 years.

And if you add six months, it is ample.