‘May I never give up’ – Zanele Mbokazi following cancer diagnosis

The Crown Gospel Awards founder reportedly started getting sick in April this year.

As prayers continue to pour in for Crown Gospel Awards founder Zanele Mbokazi, she has taken to her social media platforms to share a heartfelt message.

Mbokazi was recently diagnosed with cancer. Since going public with her health issues, she has had an outpouring of support from fans and media personalities.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Mbokazi shared a video from the Comrades Marathon, featuring a man who persevered through exhaustion to reach the finish line.

“Mr Ndaba inspired me so much … perseverance, pressing on against all odds. May I never give up!” she wrote, captioning the video.

Fans and other celebrities, including Winnie Ntshaba, have since taken to the comments section to share their words of encouragement.

Mbokazi’s cancer diagnosis

Mbokazi reportedly started getting sick in April this year and underwent surgery after experiencing shortness of breath.

According to News24, Mbokazi’s husband, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, shared the news of her cancer diagnosis on Ukhozi FM, where Mbokazi hosts the gospel show, Eshilo, on Sundays.

“During the operation, doctors discovered that Zanele has lung cancer, but through it all, we trust God,” Mbokazi’s husband said, as quoted by the publication.

Last Friday, gospel artists and preachers hosted a prayer for Mbokazi’s recovery at the Assemblies of God church in Sandton. The attendance list included legendary gospel singers and preachers like Rebecca Malope, Bishop Benjamin Dube, Sfiso Mabuza, Solly Mahlangu, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, and others.

“Humbled by this gesture, may God be glorified… Grateful to all artists and preachers (I know there are many more – but could not be all in one poster),” Mbokazi wrote on Instagram.

