To avoid the Zimbabwe route, we must vote out Ramaphosa as soon as possible

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s disgraceful message of congratulation to Emmerson Mnangagwa on his “re-election” as Zimbabwean president is a spineless continuation of his embrace of human rights abusers during last week’s Brics summit.

The world knows the Zim polls were rigged. Even SADC’s Election Observer Mission said the elections “fell short of the requirements of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the Electoral Act” and SADC principles.

The European Union’s observer mission said a climate of fear prevailed. Indeed, Zanu-PF have been bullying and stealing their way to election victories for decades, with the connivance of ANC presidents.

Former president Thabo Mbeki, famed for ineffective quiet diplomacy, set a low standard when he negotiated for his Zim counterpart, Robert Mugabe, to remain in power despite losing the first round in the 2008 elections.

I had a rare personal glimpse during this period. When Mbeki was still SA president but Zuma had been elected party president, Ramaphosa arranged for Zuma to meet editors at a Johannesburg venue.

Seated at the same small table as Ramaphosa and sitting directly opposite Zuma, I asked the party president a few questions about Zim. The gist of his solemn answer was that people needed to realise Mugabe was a very important man.

Ramaphosa said nothing at that time. But his support now for Mnangagwa, despite widespread criticism of the elections, suggests he, too, may be in the thrall of the big-man syndrome.

In Monday night’s statement, Ramaphosa’s presidency repeats the Zanu-PF line blaming Zimbabwe’s woes on sanctions, rather than on the human rights abuses that prompt such sanctions: “South Africa is conscious that these elections took place under a difficult economic environment due to the burdening sanctions which the people of Zimbabwe continue to unjustly endure.”

Never mind the manifold Zanu-PF injustices that drive millions of Zimbabweans to seek safety and jobs in South Africa.

In a bland reference to the strongest statement on Zimbabwean elections yet issued by SADC, the presidency said: “South Africa has taken note of the preliminary pronouncements by the invited International Observers Missions including the African Union and the South African Development Community Observer Missions.”

“Taken note” is as close as Ramaphosa will get to any hint of condemnation of the big man next door.

Ramaphosa’s statement was preceded by social media posts (on X) from ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula congratulating Mnangagwa. The ANC’s enduring support for Zanu-PF, no matter what abuses are perpetrated by northern comrades, is a problem for both countries.

ZanuPF thugs will be emboldened to continue cheating and beating up Zimbabweans for as long as they receive encouragement from the ANC. Ordinary South Africans and Zimbabweans are paying a price for this outdated solidarity between former liberation movements.

Both the ANC and Zanu-PF have outlived whatever liberation purposes they may have served. They are oppressors. By praising the rigged elections next door, the ANC is indicating what it regards as acceptable behaviour.

The Zanufication of the ANC, which former SA Communist Party deputy leader Jeremy Cronin warned of 20 years ago, has not been averted. It’s on track.

To avoid the Zimbabwe route, we must vote out comrades such as Ramaphosa as soon as possible.