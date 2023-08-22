Ramaphosa’s comments only make divisions between people wider

So, you are saying that coloureds and Indians are entitled to feel excluded from the decision-making structures, but whites are not?

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking at the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) 40th-anniversary celebrations at Johannesburg City Hall on Sunday. Picture: The Presidency

We wonder why President Cyril Ramaphosa is trying to be all things to all people at the moment…perhaps the charm offensive may be because there is an election around the corner?

Maybe he is concerned – his statements notwithstanding – that the multiparty grouping which got together last week does pose a threat to the ANC.

Sadly, though, some of his “be nice” and “all inclusive” remarks over the weekend at the anniversary of the founding of the United Democratic Front (UDF) actually probably made things worse in some quarters.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa: Indian, coloured and white citizens feel excluded in SA

Quite correctly, in assessing the country’s progress since 1994, Ramaphosa said that “millions of our citizens feel left behind.”

He went on: “Many coloured and Indian compatriots who were the backbone of the UDF feel excluded from our nation’s political life, and point to their under-representation in decision-making structures as evidence of this.”

Yet that was as far as conciliation went.

ALSO READ: ‘We seek to change the rules’ – Ramaphosa says Brics is on a path to alter global affairs

“Many white South Africans,” he went on, “wrongly believe there is no place for them in South Africa today, and some have drifted towards laager-style politics and a siege mentality.”

So, you are saying that coloureds and Indians are entitled to feel excluded from the decision-making structures, but whites are not? Do your decision-making structures, Mr President, reflect the demographics of the country? And, if they don’t, whose fault is that?

If these structures are not representative, can you blame one section of the community at feeling excluded, and occasionally demonised, by your party’s populist rhetoric?

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ramaphosa roasted over ‘90% of our people have electricity’ remark

By refusing to accept that some people in our society may have legitimate concerns about their future and the future of their children and grandchildren, you only make the divisions between our people wider.