Khayelitsha resident removed by security during Deputy President Mashatile’s visit [VIDEO]

ANC members have been touring Khayelitsha as they prepare for their 113th anniversary celebrations this weekend.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile sitting in the lounge shortly before a man was removed from the home. Picture: X / @PMashatile

A visit to Khayelitsha by Deputy President Paul Mashatile did not go according to plan on Tuesday morning.

The deputy president’s security team was involved in a minor altercation with a resident who entered a home while an impromptu interview was being conducted.

Mashatile was in the Cape Town suburb on Tuesday as part of an engagement drive ahead of the African National Congress’ (ANC) 113th-anniversary celebrations this week.

Scuffle in lounge

Several media houses were part of the touring party, reporting from a house in Khayelitsha, where Mashatile was sitting in a family’s lounge.

A man believed to be the son of the woman that Mashatile was speaking to entered the home, prompting security guards to react.

The disgruntled man allegedly asked Mashatile’s entourage to leave the house, thereafter the resident was met with hostility.

Holding an infant, the man was bundled out of the house while protesting his right to be in his own home.

No harm to Mashatile was reported, and many have expressed support for the resident on social media.

The security detail of Deputy Prez Mashatile have struck again.

This time they manhandled a person in his own home.

All in the name of "protecting" DP.

Imagine the trauma of the toddler whose parent is being pushed around by emotional strangers in the living room of own home☹️ pic.twitter.com/wW87JtDDIL January 7, 2025

ANC’s 113 anniversary

ANC members have descended on Cape Town to celebrate the party’s 113th anniversary. The party was founded on 8 January 1912.

This is the first time the party has held its annual celebration in Cape Town since the Democratic Alliance flipped the Western Cape in 2009.

Upon arriving in the cape, the deputy president accused the Democratic Alliance of neglecting the city’s poor, hence their decision to bring the annual birthday rally to Khayelitsha.

“We want to make sure that the people of Khayelitsha, like others in the Western Cape, do get a better life, because we know that the ANC is not in charge of the Western Cape,” Mashatile said over the weekend.

Ramaphosa will be giving the anniversary address at Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha on Saturday 11 January.

