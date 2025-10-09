WhatsApp with Joburg politics?

Six small political parties have dramatically “quit” Johannesburg’s so-called government of local unity by leaving a WhatsApp group.

The modern form of quitting – of saying publicly “I’m done” – seems to be leaving an organised WhatsApp group.

This is what six small political parties did and they are also threatening to leave the Joburg “government of local unity”.

We use inverted commas because we query whether it is a government or unified…

There is also, apparently, a group called the Minority Governing Parties (MGP), which is where these splinter organisations – that barely got any votes in the elections last year but somehow got into government – congregate.

ALSO READ: ANC says City of Joburg coalition ‘intact’… but for how long?

The African Independent Congress, Pan Africanist Congress of Azania, African People’s Convention, the United Independent Movement, the Good party and Congress of the People are the ones huffing and puffing.

But MGP secretary Yongama Zigebe said the WhatsApp withdrawal is like deleting a girlfriend’s number from your phone, but it can be added again once issues are resolved.

If that sounds humorous, that’s probably because much of Johannesburg’s politics is a joke.

It was once said of parties like the Congress of the People that they were “two men and a fax machine” and one must wonder whether the only difference these days is that the fax machine has been replaced by a cellphone running WhatsApp.

NOW READ: ‘Thapelo Amad for MMC’: Another fight over jobs in Joburg council