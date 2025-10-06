‘Thapelo Amad for MMC’: Another fight over jobs in Joburg council

Former Joburg mayor could make a return to the spotlight as minority parties ask Morero to give MMC the boot.

Just after resolving a dispute with the PA over Kenny Kunene’s MMC for Transport position, the ANC is now finding itself in the middle of another dispute, this time for the position of MMC for Community Development.

The Citizen has seen a letter by members of the Minority Governing Parties (MGP) requesting that Tebogo Nkonkou be removed from his position.

Nkonkou is from the PAC, one of the minority parties in the council.

In the letter, the secretary of the MGP, Yongama Zigebe, said the minority parties have lost faith in Nkonkou’s abilities to execute his duties.

“This letter must therefore not be misinterpreted as a charge sheet, but rather as a collective remedial measure in the interest of the electorate as represented by the ten political parties within the MGP.

“The gross violation of trust and the narrow pursuit of self-interest by the current Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC), Councillor Pardon Tebogo Nkokou, has necessitated decisive intervention,” said Zigebe.

What did Nkonkou do?

The minority parties, which include Cope, UDM, Al-Jamaah, UIM, and ATM, are accusing Nkonkou of not attending important meetings, failing to provide feedback to the caucus that has deployed him, and not addressing the challenges in his department.

The minority parties have also accused Nkonkou of victimising some staff members.

The return of a familiar face

They want the former mayor of Johannesburg, Thapelo Amad, to replace Nkonkou.

“The Minority Governing Parties recall Councillor Pardon Tebogo Nkokou from his position as MMC for Community Development with immediate effect.

“The MGP nominates Councillor Thapelo Amad as his replacement.

“Since Councillor Amad currently serves as chairperson of the section 79 oversight committee on health and social development, the vacancy created will be filled by Councillor Fatima Abdul,” said Zigebe.

“We trust that you will afford the contents of this letter the urgency and seriousness it deserves, and that the implementation of the above resolutions will be effected without delay, in the spirit of strengthening the collective governance mandate of the GLU [government of local unity],” said Zigebe.

ALSO READ: Helen Zille to run for Joburg mayor as DA vows to ‘wrestle city back’

Nkonkou responds

Speaking to The Citizen on Monday, Nkonkou said he does not recognise the MGP as a legal body. He also said his party has not been consulted about the decision to recall him from the mayoral committee.

“In terms of section 60(3) of the Local Government: Municipal Structures Act, 117 of 1998, the executive mayor holds the exclusive legal authority to appoint and dismiss members of the mayoral committee (MMCs). No grouping or external body may usurp or interfere with this statutory function.

“It is, therefore, misleading and legally baseless for any group to suggest that it has resolved to recall me from a position to which I was lawfully appointed by the executive mayor,” he said.

Nkonkou said the PAC is a member of the government of national unity (GNU) and that must be taken into consideration by parties with which it is in coalition in Johannesburg.

“Any attempts to destabilise or undermine the functioning of this government, whether nationally or within the City of Johannesburg, will be firmly resisted,” he said.

ANC to meet on Monday

The Citizen understands that the ANC will meet with the minority parties on Monday to discuss the matter.

However, legislation empowers the mayor to appoint and dismiss members of his mayoral committee at any time.

Why are the minority parties important?

The minority parties have played a significant role in ensuring that Dada Morero is elected as the mayor of Johannesburg. They are also responsible for his continued stay in power.

The ANC averted a potential collapse of the GLU when it met with the PA last week to discuss Kunene’s appointment to the mayoral committee, following the position’s vacancy since July.

There were allegations that the EFF wanted that position for themselves.

NOW READ: Kenny Kunene returns to council: Are there honourable politicians left in SA? | The Citizen