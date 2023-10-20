When it comes to education, SA fails

One of the most insidiously dangerous things in South African society – and there are many – is the smug, back-slapping attitude our government has towards education. Every year their mathematical wizards show that our matric pass rates all exceed 70%…surely the mark of a society ready to take the lead in the next industrial revolution? ALSO READ: The writing’s on the blackboard: Half of SA teachers fail to meet Grade 4 literacy level The reality is horrifyingly different. The Oppenheimer Memorial Trust Education Research Report reveals that only 55% of Grade 6 teachers can read at the level of…

One of the most insidiously dangerous things in South African society – and there are many – is the smug, back-slapping attitude our government has towards education.

Every year their mathematical wizards show that our matric pass rates all exceed 70%…surely the mark of a society ready to take the lead in the next industrial revolution?

The reality is horrifyingly different. The Oppenheimer Memorial Trust Education Research Report reveals that only 55% of Grade 6 teachers can read at the level of Grade 4 children internationally.

The report was commissioned this year to understand key challenges and prioritise opportunities in the South African education system. And, the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study 2021 assessment shows that more than 80% of Grade 4 pupils cannot read for comprehension.

These results are the ones which count, because they are benchmarked against the rest of the world. And they show that, when it comes to education, we are going backwards. Many of our teachers are unqualified or underqualified… and seemingly little is being done about this or to improve in-service training.

And work ethic is still a problem among many teachers. This is one of the times we do really need a commission of inquiry.

