When the kitchen gets hot the ANC starts swearing

The action of Majodina was yet another reminder to voters to think very carefully about where to put their X in November.

We’re going to stretch a little here – no, Olympic qualification stretch, actually – to say that it was modern technology which caught out Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina ordering a disabled man out of a community meeting and then shouting “jou ma se p*s” as he left.

Had this happened 25 years ago, before the democratisation of news gathering and when viral had to do with germs, there would probably have been no video of the ANC cadre’s filthy arrogance.

That Majodina let her temper get the better of her – especially with the knowledge that in every time and every place, someone has a cellphone and is ready to post to social media – meant two things.

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Firstly, the ANC’s unparalleled arrogance that, despite its ongoing decline in support at the polls, it is still, somehow, the sole and authentic representative (to use revolutionary-speak) of the people of South Africa.

That is an arrogance which doesn’t like to be challenged by the little guy, as apparently happened in this meeting – possibly because she tried to hijack a government function and turn it into an ANC election rally.

Secondly, the use of foul language as an emphasis of anger tells us that, perhaps, the ANC is starting to feel the heat of political change.

The people are increasingly losing faith in the organisation of Nelson Mandela, which promised them a better life, but has succeeded only in making life comfy for its corrupt inner circle.

A similar tetchiness was in evidence last month when the lacklustre mayor of Johannesburg, Dada Morero, was tackled about service delivery by a township dweller and could only offer up “you’re talking sht!” in response.

The action of Majodina was yet another reminder to voters to think very carefully about where to put their X in November.