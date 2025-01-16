Who’s to blame for Stilfontein’s tragic loss of life?

A tragic accident in an abandoned mine raises uncomfortable questions about blame and accountability.

An aerial view of one of the three shafts used by illegal miners in Stilfontein. Picture: Saps

Yet another tragic – and probably avoidable – loss of human life in the sort of South African story which would make people’s hair stand on end in most other countries.

That was Stilfontein this week.

After weeks of toing and froing, 60 dead illegal miners were brought to the surface from an abandoned mine, while scores of others were arrested.

The whole saga has been characterised by angry finger-pointing: Who is responsible for these deaths?

Is it the cops, who allegedly refused to allow local people to supply those underground with food or water?

Are they also to blame for not undertaking rescue efforts earlier, which would undoubtedly have saved lives?

Was it the bosses of the miners, who harvest gold from them, in near slave-like conditions? Was it the zama zamas themselves, who went into the shafts, well aware of the danger but tempted by the lure of money?

And let’s not forget that zama zamas have a justified reputation for reckless violence and intimidation…

Or was it the national government, which allows all sorts of laws to be broken with little, or no, consequences?

The answers to those questions will vary depending on your view on whether this is a human rights or a criminal issue.

