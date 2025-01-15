Matric results mask deeper issues in education

While matric results show improvement, the country’s education system struggles with foundational issues in math and science, leading to low university success rates.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube poses for a photograph with Top Achievers at the MTN Innovation Centre in Johannesburg on 13 January 2024 during the Ministerial Breakfast to congratulate the Top Achievers. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Reading the stories today from matric pupils who produced outstanding results in last year’s exams – and how they worked – it would be churlish to deride the overall standard of the National Senior Certificate, as many do at this time of the year.

These young adults have come through some of the most serious educational disruptions experienced by any matric cohort, having begun their Grade 8 year at the height of Covid, when schools closed for long periods and teaching was severely disrupted.

So they deserve their time in the spotlight of success. And, looking at the numbers, which show improvements in many areas, so do all those involved in getting them there.

However, this must be tempered with reality.

Not enough pupils are enrolling for the critically important subjects of mathematics and science, which reflects a lack of confidence brought about by inadequate grounding in the subjects in the lower grades.

South Africa ranks lower than many equivalent developing countries when it comes to maths and science literacy.

ALSO READ: ‘We are not sleeping tonight’: Julius Malema salutes son Ratanang for acing matric

Another harsh reality is that, despite the increase of matriculants who reached university entrance standard, many universities are worried about the knowledge of first-year students.

The percentage of matrics who actually earn a degree is alarmingly low.

That means disappointment, not only for those who fail, but also for their families, many of whom see a university degree as a way out of poverty.

The educational system needs attention, the apparently good matric results notwithstanding.

Foundational learning in maths and science needs an overhaul, as does the whole push towards degree qualifications, rather than technical or vocational training.

We should not allow ourselves to be lulled into the belief that our schooling system is fantastic, because it is not.

NOW READ: ‘Wow, this is low’: Gauteng MEC Chiloane under fire for private school fees, matric results ‘joke’