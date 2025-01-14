‘I don’t need to be pushed’: Mantashe on rescue mission of Stilfontein illegal miners

The minister emphasised that illegal mining is a criminal activity, labelling it 'a war on the economy'.

Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has defended the government’s response to rescuing illegal miners trapped underground in Stilfontein, North West.

Mantashe, accompanied by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, visited the Buffelsfontein Gold Mine on Tuesday after being briefed on the ongoing rescue operation.

The rescue mission, which began on Monday, 13 January, follows a high court ruling on 10 January ordering government to rescue the illegal miners, also known as zama zamas.

The government-funded operation, estimated to cost R12 million, is expected to continue for 10 to 16 days.

Speaking to the media, Mantashe pushed back against criticism over the timing of the government’s response.

He emphasised that illegal mining is a criminal activity and falls under police jurisdiction, making the mine a crime scene.

“Once a decision is taken to start the rescue operation, I must interact with the Mine Rescue Services. I must start talking to the Minerals Council [and] I must talk to the owner.

“That’s my side of the work so I don’t need to be pushed to do that. I do that as a matter of cause,” Mantashe said.

Illegal mining a ‘war on the economy’

The minister described illegal mining as a criminal activity undermining South Africa’s economy, claiming it cost the country an estimated R60 billion in 2024 through illicit precious metal trade.

“That R60 billion is not value to the economy. It’s a leakage. It’s a war on the economy.”

During a media briefing in Stilfontein, Minister Mantashe emphasized that "The criminal aspect of illegal mining is the responsibility of police." Collaborative efforts are vital to addressing this crisis.#IllegalMining | #Stilfontein | #OperationValaUmgodi pic.twitter.com/NN6mkLjpF8 — Department of Mineral Resources and Energy ‏ (@DMRE_ZA) January 14, 2025

Mantashe reiterated his stance that mine shafts driving illegal mining activities were the responsibility of the owners.

“These foot soldiers are taking the gold to somebody,” the minister told journalists.

“Those who make money out of gold mining must take full responsibility of the risks taken and that’s it.”

He clarified that the state only rehabilitates the 6 000 derelict and ownerless mines abandoned after apartheid.

More Stilfontein illegal miners resurface

Mine Safety Rescue Services (MSR) CEO, Mannas Fourie, shared updates on the rescue efforts, which involve a mobile rescue winder lowering a cage into the shaft to extract workers.

“Unfortunately, every rescue site is different and it brings its own challenges with. It a dangerous operation,” he said on Tuesday.

Fourie indicated that by 7pm on Monday, 35 miners had been rescued, while nine bodies were recovered.

Rescue efforts resumed at 6am on Tuesday, with operations set to continue until 10pm.

He also revealed that a camera was installed on the rescue cage monitors the miners’ conditions as they are brought to the surface.

Identification of bodies

Later during the visit to the gold mine, Mchunu declined to speculate on the causes of the miners’ deaths which include allegations of starvation.

The police minister informed the media that he was awaiting a detailed report.

“It will be a comprehensive report once those relevant authorities have done their job,” Mchunu said.

Meanwhile, Deputy National Police Commissioner Tebello Mosikili explained that identifying the bodies could take time.

“We are lucky if we have people who know the deceased and can provide full particulars,” she said, adding that investigators would use fingerprints where possible to assist identification.

“It is still going to be a quite lengthy process.”

Operation Vala Umgodi, launched in August last year to tackle illegal mining in the North West, has so far led to the arrest of over 1 500 miners linked to such activities.

