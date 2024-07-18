Why are people sold a dream?

Simple question: if the same pastor could sell you items for protection, why does that very same pastor have six bodyguards?

South Africa has to be the land of dreams, that of milk and honey – that is, if you want to ply your trade as a man of the cloth.

This being if you are just looking to get rich quick and not spread the word of God because religion sells like hotcakes in South Africa.

From holy water to anointing oils, from stickers of protection to sanitary pads, and with the sizeable church membership, these “holy men” are guaranteed buyers for their products.

The buyer has an expected return, believing that the day for their prayers to be answered has come. Meanwhile, the pastor has an expected return of a certain accounting bottom line.

A willing buyer and willing seller relationship has been established.

We do not know the real reason why someone would blindly believe the answer to whatever difficult situation they are going through lies in a solution sold on a church’s Facebook page.

The holy products section in a church that was established recently, or even to believe that a mere sticker on their car bumper or home window would be unending protection.

I really have to say that South Africans need to stop being so gullible that people can use their desperation for a breakthrough as a get-rich-quick scheme.

Why does he not have a plethora of bumper stickers and protection oils? Why are people being sold a dream that the very same dream bearers do not believe in?

I understand that when you are desperate for a breakthrough, you want to have blind faith.

Be careful that you do not bankrupt yourself while blinded by the gimmicks of wolves in sheep’s skin.

How does it make sense that the church members are living in poverty, absolute squalor, while the church leadership are driving sleek German machines?

How does it reason well that while congregants are praying for employment, these pastors have businesses which do not require skilled labourers – the same believers have not found employment with the pastors?

People will die poor, with the smell of poverty permeating in their homes, but an A4 photo of their church leader hanging in their homes.

People are no longer being told about God. They are being sold false promises and their faith is being used to enrich the pastors.

Year in and year out, there’s a controversy about a pastor. When will people learn?