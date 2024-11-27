WATCH: Foreigner arrested for producing counterfeit hair products at pastor’s house

Police said they made the bust in Somerset Place in Farningham Ridge, Pinetown, on Tuesday.

Two undocumented foreign nationals have been arrested for allegedly manufacturing illicit and counterfeit hair products. Picture: Saps

Two undocumented foreign nationals, along with other suspects, have been arrested for allegedly manufacturing counterfeit hair products at a pastor’s house in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Police reported that the bust was made on Tuesday at a property in Somerset Place, Farningham Ridge, Pinetown.

Watch police bust an illicit hair products operation

Two undocumented foreign nationals among other suspects have been arrested for allegedly manufacturing counterfeit hair products at a pastor’s house in KZN #HairProducts #CounterfeitGoods #Police #KZN @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/3MBD15f9k6 — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) November 27, 2024

Intelligence

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the arrests followed intelligence regarding a stolen flow bin reported missing in Westmead on Sunday.

“Intelligence led the police to a house in Somerset Place in Pinetown where the stolen flowbin was recovered. During the search, police found that the house was being used to manufacture various hair products.

“Initial investigation revealed that the barcodes on the products are of a different product from a North American country. Two undocumented foreign nationals were found hiding in the ceiling and were arrested. Two women, one of them a foreign national were also arrested,” Netshiunda said.

Pastor

Netshiunda confirmed that the house belongs to a foreign national pastor who operates a church in Umbilo.

“His vehicle, which was branded with the photographs of himself and his wife, as well as pictures various brands of the hair products, was found parked in the yard.

“Police also found invoices indicating that the hair products have been sold to renowned wholesalers, retail stores and hair salons, mostly in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape province. A search for the owner of the house is underway,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said the suspects, aged between 34 and 37 years old, will appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

