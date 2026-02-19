Why Ramaphosa still holds the line

Amid crises, internal party battles and global shocks, Ramaphosa's resilience and incremental gains explain why his presidency endures.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership has often been framed through the lens of criticism, with detractors quick to highlight shortcomings, while downplaying achievements.

Yet, beneath the disapproval lies a record of resilience, which is shown in the recent economic outcomes and optimistic forecast.

His tenure has unfolded against a backdrop of extraordinary turbulence: the Covid pandemic, persistent load shedding, global economic shocks and geopolitical tensions that tested South Africa’s diplomatic neutrality.

Not to mention the deep political squabbles in his party that have partly cost it votes, depriving it of its 30-year state power monopoly.

Few leaders inherit such a volatile mix and fewer still manage to steady the ship while navigating domestic and international storms. He has a very difficult task of juggling these two.

ALSO READ: Salga places R1.5 trillion price tag on national municipal restoration

The latest unemployment figures from Stats SA, showing decreases of 1.3% under the expanded definition, are not isolated.

In my view, these reflect a continuum of policy interventions stretching back to the pandemic, when Ramaphosa sought to balance economic survival with public health imperatives.

His administration’s efforts to stabilise energy supply, culminating in the suspension of load shedding, directly contributed to GDP recovery and a reduction in unemployment.

Also under his belt, we’ve just seen successive quarters of growth, bolstered by mining and agriculture, which underscores the tangible impact of much-criticised interventions.

On the international front, Ramaphosa’s negotiation of trade agreements – securing a zero-tariff deal with China as an Africa-wide generosity deal by Beijing and readmission to African Growth and Opportunity Act – shielded SA from punitive tariffs by US president Donald Trump’s administration.

ALSO READ: Skop, skiet, donner? SANDF deployment risks repeating past mistakes

This balancing act between global powers illustrates Ramaphosa pragmatic diplomacy, even in the face of unpredictable partners like Donald Trump.

But whether he would stick to the level remains to be seen as Trump’s unpredictability is itself predictable.

Domestically, his establishment of the Border Management Authority marked a long-overdue attempt to address migration challenges, signalling a willingness to confront politically sensitive issues head-on.

On this, he is not out of the woods; the migration crisis is worsening and is threatening to tip the scales against the ANC in the upcoming local government elections.

Critics may argue these gains are modest or overdue, but the evidence suggests a trajectory of recovery and reform.

ALSO READ: MK party defends Zuma’s term in office, warns Ramaphosa of looming defeat

Ramaphosa’s leadership style – absorbing criticism without retaliation, much like a boxer taking blows in the ring – has allowed him to persist against the odds.

His ability to withstand pressure while advancing incremental progress is itself a form of political capital, even if it does not translate into immediate popularity.

The man is historically a negotiator, a proven consultant and a political collectivist, which contrast with being an icon, a rhetorical speaker or a dancing populist.

His presidency, while marked by resilience, remains haunted by the shadows of unfinished business.

The modest gains in unemployment and gross domestic product growth, cannot obscure the fact that structural reforms have been slow, migration challenges remain unresolved and South Africa’s economic fortunes are still vulnerable to external shocks.

ALSO READ: Trump’s new ambassador Bozell III arrives in SA amid strained ties

His ability to absorb criticism may be admirable, but patience alone does not substitute for decisive leadership.

Unless he translates these incremental improvements into systemic change, his legacy risks being defined less by recovery than by missed opportunities.