Energy, education and home affairs: A few successes and promises from 2026 Sona debate

Education, energy and home affairs departments celebrated several successes in 2025 and have grand ambitions for 2026.

The two-day debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2026 State of the Nation Address has concluded with raucous fervour.

Parliamentarians argued late into Wednesday night as rival parties jeered political opponents through live microphones.

Amid the chaos, several ministers outlined successes in advancing the government of national unity (GNU) agenda of a more functional state.

Energy, education, and administrative advances were highlights, while the Presidency shielded its Commander-in-Chief.

Investment in nuclear

Deputy Minister for Electricity and Energy Samantha Graham-Mare celebrated the country’s energy security and the expansion of its nuclear power capacity.

The deputy minister stated that the National Nuclear Regulator, the Nuclear Energy Corporation of South Africa (Necsa) and the National Radioactive Waste Disposal Institute had all begun turning a profit.

She said Necsa had secured R1.2 billion from the National Treasury for a new multipurpose nuclear reactor that would expand isotope production for radiopharmaceuticals.

“South Africa’s nuclear sector remains a strategic national asset, supporting energy security, advanced science, healthcare, skills development and industrial capacity.

“Together with future nuclear build programmes, this positions South Africa to develop a strong pipeline of technical skills and local manufacturing capability able to compete internationally,” said Graham-Mare.

‘You ain’t seen nothing yet’

Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schrieber boasted about the successes of his department, noting that smart ID wait time had decreased by 66% and that key components of the digital ID system had been implemented.

“The track record we have built over the past 20 months is also the reason why I can tell the House today: you ain’t seen nothing yet.

“Our showpiece reform this year is digital ID. With the core biometric technology already live for the citizenship portal, we now shift our focus to building the frontend user interface,” said Schreiber.

Schrieber said advances in digital ID will streamline interactions between civilians and the government through remote verification.

Biometric data, including facial recognition, will form the foundation of the system, with the minister adding that the benefits would extend to immigration enforcement and tax revenue collection.

“The Border Management Authority, in collaboration with the South African Revenue Service, is currently expanding facial recognition cameras to all international airports and major land ports,” stated Schrieber.

Improved ECD

Education minister Siviwe Gwarube stated that the past year had been spent expanding access to quality early childhood development.

Having set a target of 10 000 newly registered ECD centres for 2025, Gwarube said the department overshot that by 3 000.

“This means over 1.3 million children have access to good nutrition, foundational learning and safe places.

“We will not stop until every child has access to an early learning centre where there is a warm meal, structured lesson plans, and safe environments,” said Gwarube.

The goal for 2026, with a budget of R500 million, is to create ECD placements for 100 000 children in rural areas.

“If we get the basics right – reading, writing, counting, safe schools, supported teachers, and accountable governance – we will build the human capital that makes growth possible and restores dignity to millions of our people,” Gwarube concluded.

‘Economics 101’

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni defended the president from accusations from opponents that little was achieved in 2025.

“Honourable Malema was here arguing that we have nothing to show for it. Maybe we need Economics 101, but I am baffled because I also heard Honourable Van Rooyen battling with economic data,” Ntshavheni jabbed.

The minister explained that unemployment was down by half a per cent and that the economy had “wind in the sails” due to a budget surplus that will be used to pay government debt.

She added that illegal immigration had declined, a water crisis plan had been formulated and that 57% of the Zondo Commission action plan had been implemented.

Opponents had criticised Ramaphosa for repeatedly claiming that a high-speed rail line would be built, with the minister coming to the president’s defence again.

“Honourable Malema is looking for designs of the speed rail, but there is a separation of powers. You are a legislator, Mushavhi, the blueprints will be with the Executive,” Ntshavheni concluded.

