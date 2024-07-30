Winemaker’s story gives hope

Ntsiki Biyela grew up in rural KwaZulu-Natal, tending to livestock and later working as a domestic worker.

It is ironic that the name of Ntsiki Biyela is probably better known overseas than it is in her homeland, South Africa.

That’s because wine connoisseurs in the United States, Britain, Europe and Japan have recognised her as one of the world’s best winemakers.

That alone is enough to make the South African breast swell with pride – but it is the story of how she got there and overcome the obstacles in her way which cannot help but make you realise that, despite our problems, this country is the land of opportunity.

ALSO READ: Women’s Day weekend: Top three activities at Solo Studios

Biyela grew up in rural KwaZulu-Natal, tending to livestock and later working as a domestic worker for a while.

Accepted for training in viticulture and oenology at Stellenbosch University – as part of an initiative to make the winemaking profession less “pale, male and Afrikaans” – she encountered prejudice, both racial and sexist.

But, with determination, she triumphed and, after experience overseas, began her own her label: Aslina, named for her grandmother.

ALSO READ: Cheers … in more ways than one

Her flagship wine is Umsasana Bordeaux blend. “It’s the isiZulu word for the umbrella-thorn acacia… a symbol of Africa but also my grandmother’s nickname,” she says.

Biyela’s story is about how South Africa is changing – in many, positive ways. It’s also confirmation that there is hope in our future.