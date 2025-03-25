Are you a South African entrepreneur? Here is your chance to win R1 million in prizes

'Every contestant gets access to expert mentorship and business training.'

If you are a South African entrepreneur with a registered business or a sole proprietor, you can win R1 million through Nedbank’s Pitch and Polish competition.

The competition was launched 15 years ago to give businesses in the country a fighting chance.

The bank says the competition has equipped more than 11 000 entrepreneurs with the skills, mentorship and exposure they need to refine their pitches, improve their chances of securing funding and take their businesses to new heights.

How can entrepreneurs enter?

Nedbank says entrepreneurs can submit their entries online at www.pitchandpolish.com until 13 April 2025.

“The most promising candidates will be invited to submit a 90-second video pitch and supporting documents.

“The top 16 entrepreneurs will compete in the first round of the competition.”

What do entrepreneurs stand to win?

The winner will receive R1 million in prizes, including R650 000 in cash and a bursary worth R350 000 for a two-year business development programme with Raizcorp.

The first runner-up will receive R100 000 in cash, while the second runner-up will receive R50 000 to help propel their businesses forward.

“But other entrepreneurs who did not win would have gained a learning experience that can transform the way entrepreneurs think about and grow their businesses.

“Every contestant gets access to expert mentorship and business training,” states Nedbank.

How to avoid burnout

Entrepreneurs are often told that starting and maintaining a sustainable business will require sacrificing a lot of personal time and sleep. However, if not managed carefully, this can cause burnout in the long run.

Joel Andrews, regional investment manager at Business Partners, provided ways for entrepreneurs to avoid burnout during their journey.

“A common misconception is that working long hours and sacrificing personal well-being is necessary for success, but this mindset is dangerous. While hard work is certainly part of the equation, so is avoiding burnout. You need to actively manage your energy to stay in the game.”

He said entrepreneurs need to build a solid support network, learn to delegate effectively, manage time wisely, incorporate wellness practices into their routines, set realistic goals and manage expectations, and seek professional help when needed.

