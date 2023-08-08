A day is not enough for women’s rights

By Editorial staff

We’re somewhat torn about the concept of Women’s Day – which will be celebrated tomorrow in South Africa on the anniversary of the 1956 march to Union Buildings of 20 000 women protesting the requirement to carry pass books.

It is important to remember those women and it is important to recognise the role of women – as well as the predicaments many of them find themselves in, in our current society.

ALSO READ: Women’s Day: 66 years of struggle, women are still not safe

Yet, is it not treating women a bit like second-class citizens to allocate them a mere day – almost like an apartheid separation – in which to focus on the issues confronting them? If we “ghettoise” the struggles of women, how are we ever going to make progress in easing their burdens?

Gender-based violence is not a phenomenon which will be wished away by opinion pieces in newspapers, or by ministers’ speeches. It needs a change of heart in men – coupled with harsh sentences for those who abuse women and children.

ALSO READ: In pictures: Women’s Day at Union Buildings

Inequalities in terms of pay and opportunities in the workplace will not be removed by slogans of solidarity.

It’s going to be a long walk to equality for women – but we have to take steps, however small, every day of the year.

ALSO READ: Women’s Day: Women cannot thrive under capitalism, says Numsa