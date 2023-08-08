Women’s Day: Coastal alert and weather outlook for SA on 9 Aug

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

The South African Weather Service (Saws) shared the latest weather forecast, detailing a spectrum of conditions for tomorrow, 9 August (Women’s Day).

The forecast includes a noteworthy Yellow Level 1 weather warning for damaging waves, which is sure to impact coastal areas.

Women’s Day weather, 9 August

The rest of South Africa can expect everything from fine and cool weather to isolated showers.

Yellow Level 1 alert

Small vessel operators are urged to exercise caution as the coast between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay will be affected by choppy sea conditions.

Saws said navigation at sea has the potential to be disrupted, and the level warning will be in effect on Wednesday.

A fine drizzle is also expected along the Mpumalanga escarpment, with a 30% rainfall probability.

There are no fire danger warnings or other advisories.

Provincial weather forecast

With a wave warning in place and varied conditions across the provinces, South Africans can expect a mixed-bag of weather conditions on Women’s Day.

Gauteng:

Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather, turning partly cloudy by afternoon, with a high UVB sunburn index.

Mpumalanga:

Morning will be fine, but partly cloudy and cool to warm later, with evening drizzle along the escarpment.

Limpopo:

Fine and cool to warm weather, with afternoon cloudiness in the east.

North-West:

Fine and cool to warm conditions throughout the day.

Free State:

Morning cloudiness in the east, otherwise fine and cool, but colder in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy to partly cloudy in the southeastern parts at first, then fine and cool to warm, with strong winds along the coast by afternoon.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy in the east and along the south coast in the morning, then fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong but moderate in the west later, and the UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Western half of Eastern Cape:

Cloudy and cool with isolated morning showers and rain along the coast, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with strong easterly to northeasterly winds.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy and cool with isolated showers, moderate to fresh winds turning north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy and cool with isolated showers along the coast and a moderate UVB sunburn index.