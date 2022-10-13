Workers deserve Christmas relief

No doubt there will be those who believe creeping socialism is behind the call by the Federation of Unions of South Africa for President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare an additional paid public holiday in December. South Africa currently has a total of 12 public holidays and many use these to extend their annual leave. However, because Christmas Day this year falls on a Sunday and the day after it, the Day of Goodwill, is also a public holiday, the union believes workers will have been deprived on an extra day off. Business owners and others will claim that to declare...

South Africa currently has a total of 12 public holidays and many use these to extend their annual leave. However, because Christmas Day this year falls on a Sunday and the day after it, the Day of Goodwill, is also a public holiday, the union believes workers will have been deprived on an extra day off.

Business owners and others will claim that to declare 27 December a public holiday will cost billions of rands and the mere request shows that South Africa is crumbling under the onslaught of unionism.

The reality is that much of our industry is closed during the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day, so the cost to the economy wouldn’t be major. Also, we would hardly be alone in giving employees a little respite after what has been a hideous year.

In the UK, the government has declared 27 December a “bank holiday” (public holiday) as a “substitute” Christmas Day. What about it, Mr President? Don’t your long-suffering citizens deserve a little proper Christmas cheer?