Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
3 minute read
9 Nov 2022
5:00 am
News

Johannesburg East charity burgled, items worth R500 000 stolen

Criminals were not stealing out of desperation, but rather greed.

Johannesburg East charity burgled
Picture: iStock
Stock donations, non-perishable foods and gift boxes worth R500 000, meant for elderly people, were stolen last weekend in Johannesburg east. Solidarity Helping Hand East Rand regional manager Mariolette Vorster said among the looted supplies were hundreds of treat boxes for the elderly, as well as food and prizes for the region's upcoming golf day. Electric gate motor damaged A Helping Hand social worker, Charmanay de Klerk, went to the office, on the corner of Lily and Highveld Street, last Saturday afternoon and the electric gate motor had been damaged, she said. “The region's office is a residence with an...

