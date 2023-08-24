Xi Jinping has become a true friend of South Africa

It was refreshing to listen to Brics leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) interacts with Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) during Jinping’s state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on August 22, 2023. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)

The watershed three-day Brics Summit comes to an end today, having grappled with real issues facing the global south and deliberations on how best to deal with the groundswell of countries wishing to be part of the growing body of the economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today sum up key resolutions taken by Brics. Fruitful discussions have ranged from infrastructure development, trade and climate change, to a single currency payment system.

ALSO READ: China’s Xi will be Brics summit’s magnet

To silence critics who expected the gathering to degenerate into discussing the West, it was more inward-looking.

It was refreshing to listen to Brics leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has become a true friend of South Africa, with eight Chinese energy entities having signed a memorandum of cooperation with the country in ending the crippling load shedding.

Development, said Xi, was “an inalienable right of all countries – not a privilege reserved for a few”.

“The world economic recovery remains shaky, with less than 3% of growth for the year. Challenges for developing countries are even more formidable, hampering their efforts to realise the sustainable development goals,” he said.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa hopes to narrow trade deficit ‘that exists in China’s favour’

“Brics countries should be fellow companions on the journey of development and revitalisation, opposing decoupling and supply chains disruption, as well as economic coercion.

“We should focus on practical cooperation, particularly in such fields as digital economy, green development, and supply chain to bolster economic, trade and financial exchanges.”

Xi underlined the fact that Brics – chaired by South Africa – gathered “at a time when the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation”.

“It is undergoing major shifts, division and regrouping, leading to more uncertain, unstable and unpredictable developments.

ALSO READ: Relationship between SA and China still has exploitative undertones

“Brics is an important force in shaping the international landscape. We choose our development paths independently, jointly defend our right to development and march in tandem toward modernisation.

“This represents the direction of the advancement of human society, and will profoundly impact the development process of the world.

“Our track record shows that we have consistently acted on the Brics spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation – having taken Brics cooperation to new heights” he said.

“We have upheld fairness and justice in international affairs, stood up for what is right on major international and regional issues – enhancing the voice and influence of emerging markets and developing countries.

ALSO READ: China’s great leap forward leaves South Africans feeling hopeless

“Brics countries invariably advocate and practice independent foreign policies. We always address major international issues based on their merits, with fair remarks and taking fair actions.

“We do not barter away principles, succumb to external pressure or act as vassals of others. We Brics countries share extensive consensus and common goals.

“No matter how the international situation changes, our commitment to cooperation since the very beginning and our common aspiration will not change,” Xi said.

“We gather at a crucial time to build on our past achievements and open a new future for Brics cooperation.

ALSO READ: President Xi Jinping’s SA visit to bring energy solutions

“We should always bear in mind our founding purpose of strengthening ourselves through unity, enhance cooperation across the board and build a high-quality partnership. We should help reform global governance to make it more just and equitable, and bring to the world more certainty, stability and positive energy.”

A mouthful, coming from the leader of the world’s second-largest economy