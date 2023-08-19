News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Brian Sokutu

Senior Print Journalist

2 minute read

19 Aug 2023

06:00 am

President Xi Jinping’s SA visit to bring energy solutions

China-South Africa relations are set to grow as President Xi Jinping visits for strategic agreements and energy solutions.

Xi Jinping, China, Brics

President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping at a gala dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China. Image: Wikimedia Commons

China-South Africa relations are set to receive a boost next week when Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in SA on an official state visit and to attend the 15th Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit.

Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa and Xi will witness the signing by the two countries of strategic agreements in electricity, energy infrastructure, trade, investment, science and technology.

With the country reeling from bouts of load shedding, the all-inclusive Chinese-South Africa energy deal is expected to help resolve the crisis, which has affected households and businesses.

In underscoring the significance of Xi’s state visit to SA – his fourth in five years – Chinese ambassador to SA Chen Xiaodong said cooperation between the two countries had benefited both sides, leading to China becoming SA’s largest trading partner for 14 years in a row.

South Africa has been China’s largest trading partner in Africa for 13 years straight,” Chen said.

Chen added: “During the visit, the two sides will continue to further connect high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and South Africa’s economic reconstruction and recovery plans.

“The focus will be on energy infrastructure, trade and investment and documents will be signed in economy and trade, electricity, science and technology.”

READ: Xi says Russia and China should ‘lead global governance reform’

Read more on these topics

Brics China Cyril Ramaphosa xi jinping

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Business Woolworths has most expensive groceries in July, Makro the cheapest – see more here
Celebs And Viral ‘I am the breadwinner in my family’: Inside Jub Jub’s bail plea
News ‘Egg on your face’: Malema’s R1.2-million gala dinner table ‘sold for 3 times more’
Business Kentucky Fried Crocodile? Exotic meat is a hit at this Soweto shisanyama
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe