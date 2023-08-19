President Xi Jinping’s SA visit to bring energy solutions

China-South Africa relations are set to grow as President Xi Jinping visits for strategic agreements and energy solutions.

President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping at a gala dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China. Image: Wikimedia Commons

China-South Africa relations are set to receive a boost next week when Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in SA on an official state visit and to attend the 15th Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit.

Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa and Xi will witness the signing by the two countries of strategic agreements in electricity, energy infrastructure, trade, investment, science and technology.

With the country reeling from bouts of load shedding, the all-inclusive Chinese-South Africa energy deal is expected to help resolve the crisis, which has affected households and businesses.

In underscoring the significance of Xi’s state visit to SA – his fourth in five years – Chinese ambassador to SA Chen Xiaodong said cooperation between the two countries had benefited both sides, leading to China becoming SA’s largest trading partner for 14 years in a row.

“South Africa has been China’s largest trading partner in Africa for 13 years straight,” Chen said.

Chen added: “During the visit, the two sides will continue to further connect high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and South Africa’s economic reconstruction and recovery plans.

“The focus will be on energy infrastructure, trade and investment and documents will be signed in economy and trade, electricity, science and technology.”

