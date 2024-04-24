JAC T8 range reworked again with new entry-level Lux variants

Inclusion of the new models ups the T8 range to four models, all powered by the same Volkswagen-derived turbodiesel engine.

T8 remains JAC’s mid-range bakkie between the T6 and already available but not yet launched, T9. Image: JAC

With the launch of the flagship T9 now only expected in May after the cancellation of the initial this month, JAC has introduced two more derivatives of the intermediate T8 bakkie following its receivership of a mid-life facelift last year.

Spec

Set to compete with the LDV T60 and incoming Foton Tunland, the range rework involves the debut of the new Lux variants below the range-topping Super Lux.

The main difference being spec, the Lux’s feature list consists of LED headlights, side-steps, a style bar and LED daytime running lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, fog lamps, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus the following:

No interior or spec changes have taken place. Image: JAC

tyre pressure monitor;

leather seats;

all around electric windows;

multi-function steering wheel;

cruise control;

rear parking sensors;

reverse camera;

keyless entry;

4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display;

auto lock/unlock doors;

electric mirrors;

dual front airbags;

Hill Start Assist;

Brake Override Assist;

Electronic Stability Control;

traction control

Dimensions and oily bits

Still measuring 5 325 mm long, 1 880 mm wide, 1 830 mm tall and 3 090 mm long on the wheelbase front, the T8 Lux has a claimed payload of 900 kg, a tow rating of 2 000 kg for a braked trailer, and a ground clearance of 220 mm.

T8 has a claimed payload of 900 kg and tow 2 100 kg. Image: JAC

A rubberised loadbin and rear diff-lock are both standard, with JAC claiming a departure angle of 23.3-degree, breakover of 23.5-degrees and approach of 30.9-degrees.

Up front, the Volkswagen-derived 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine, introduced as replacement for the 1.9 three years ago, produces an unchanged 104kW/320Nm directed to the rear or all four wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox. The claimed fuel consumption is 7.8 L/100 km.

Colours and price

As with the Super Lux, the T8 Lux’s colour palette catalogue spans six hues; white, black, grey, silver, red and blue.

Also carried over from the Super Lux is a five-year/150 000 km warranty and a five-year/60 000 km service plan.

T8 2.0 CIT Lux – R399 800

T8 2.0 CIT Lux 4×4 – R449 000

T8 2.0 CIT Super Lux – R464 900

T8 2.0 CIT Super Lux 4×4 – R514 900

