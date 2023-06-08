You’re not special, Steenhuisen

By Editorial staff

There was a TV ad a few years ago for Joko tea, where an important politician type fumes because he is late and his flight has left without him.

“Do you know who I am?” he rages. Lady at the check-in then keys the public address system to say: “There is a gentleman here who doesn’t know who he is. If anyone is able to assist him, please report to…”

It’s funny because it pricks the pomposity of many of our VIPs, who think they deserve different, special treatment to that meted out to us mere mortals.

It sounds a lot like DA leader John Steenhuisen who, after missing his flight on Sunday night on Lift – because he was late, as the airline explained – then threw a hissy fit on social media.

He called Lift “the worst airline in the world”, adding that “even SAA is better…”

Lift said it closes check-in 15 minutes before departure and that Steenhuisen was supposedly delayed by security. He was so late the plane had already pushed back from the gate.

If an ANC fatcat had exploded like this, you would have savaged him, John. No matter who you are, or think you are, don’t try to bend the rules.

