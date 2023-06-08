Modimolle mayor Marlene van Staden loses cancer battle

By Alex Japho Matlala

The only Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor in Limpopo, Marlene van Staden, passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 43 after a long battle with cancer, according to party leader John Steenhuisen.

Vaalwater resident Van Staden has been described as a workaholic by many due to the time and effort she put into her job as mayor. She was elected as mayor for the Modimolle-Mookgophong Municipality in 2016 and was currently serving her second term.

Marlene van Staden a ‘dynamic and forthright mayor’

Steenhuisen described Van Staden as a “trailblazing politician” and a “pioneering public servant” who overcame tremendous obstacles in the Modimolle-Mookgophong Municipality in her effort to provide better governance to all.

“She was deeply loved by her party, her province, and her caucus where she was an incredibly dynamic and forthright mayor, who lived and breathed the DA’s values and principles,” said Steenhuisen.

According to the DA leader, Van Staden was known for forging relationships with civil society organisations to better capacitate and improve governance.

Blueprint for DA’s ‘whole of society’ approach

In many ways, he said the late mayor had created the blueprint for the DA’s “whole-of-society” approach to governance which has the potential to change the face of South African government in its entirety.

“As one of the DA’s flagship mayors, Marlene was a dedicated, resilient, and a powerhouse of local government – her strength of conviction and sheer determination, softened by a wonderful sense of humour and gentle kindness. As a person, Marlene was infectiously buoyant and optimistic, with a can-do attitude and admirable lust for life.”

Van Staden will be remembered as true go-getter mayor

Steenhuisen said the late mayor would be missed dearly by her friends, family and colleagues, mostly whom he said would remember her as a true go-getter and an individual who could light up a room even in the darkest of times.

She is survived by her husband and two young sons.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to her family and friends during this very difficult time. She touched the lives of many and will live on as a true example of a dedicated public servant, a loving wife and mother and true friend,” said Steenhusen.

Limpopo Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs MEC Basikop Makamu said Van Staden would be dearly missed for her warm smile and dedication towards her work.

Details about Van Staden’s funeral has not yet been released.