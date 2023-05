By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The OR Tambo International Airport’s domestic arrivals section is being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

This was announced by the airport and Airports Company SA on Wednesday evening.

“The Airport’s Domestic Arrivals is currently being evacuated. This is a precautionary measure. Further updates will be communicated once the matter has been fully investigated,” said the airport in a statement.

“We do profusely apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

This is a developing story