Man nabbed with cocaine worth R2 million at OR Tambo

A 29-year-old man travelling from Brazil was arrested upon arrival at Gauteng’s OR Tambo International Airport on Friday after cocaine valued at R2,15 million was found in his bag.

Traveller refused entry

Police said the drugs were discovered after the Department of Home Affairs refused him entry into the country.

“Customs escorted him for processing after he was barred from entering the country.

“Upon searching his bag, custom officers found cocaine soaked and dried into a rug weighing 8.6 kilograms and worth approximately R2.15 million,” said police spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase.

Suspected drug trafficker

Police immediately arrested him and the drugs seized for further investigation.

According to Nkwalase, the man is suspected to be a regular drug trafficker.

He will appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face charges of drug possession.

Drug trafficking hub

According to a report by Global Initiative released last month, OR Tambo is a major trafficking hub for “all sorts of illicit commodities,” particularly wildlife products.

The report states that abalone poaching is playing a growing role in global cocaine trafficking.

There are increasing quantities of cocaine being trafficked through South Africa, it said. The domestic cocaine market is also growing.

“Chinese criminal networks in South Africa were well placed to take advantage of this opportunity.

“They already play an importation and wholesale distribution role in South Africa’s domestic synthetic drugs markets and are involved in the logistics side of the illicit abalone trade.

“Thus, they are used to moving and protecting large shipments of illicit goods nationally within South Africa,” read the report.

