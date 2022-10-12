Elderly man nabbed at OR Tambo allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs to India

Citizen Reporter

An intelligence-driven operation has resulted in the arrest of a 69-year-old suspect at the OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs to India.

According to Lt Col Robert Netshiunda, the Counter Narcotics Intelligence Head Office, Organised Crime Narcotics Head Office and K9 Unit West Rand operationalised intelligence information and intercepted the suspect as he attempted to board a flight destined for India.

The elderly man was found in possession of 8 kilograms of pure heroin worth a street value of R1. 2 million concealed in his travelling bag.

The suspect will appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Friday, on charges of possession and dealing in drugs.

In a separate incident in the Western Cape, a multi-disciplinary team acted on information following the theft of a motor vehicle from a warehouse in Montague Gardens on Thursday, 06 October 2022, which resulted in the arrest of two suspects on Tuesday 11 October 2022.

Sergeant Wesley Twigg said police members pursued information and studied visual video footage that was at their disposal, resulting in the arrest of the suspects.

Police confiscated 216 boxes of beer with a value of R600 000. Picture: SA Police Service

“The initial intelligence driven operation led them to a residence where the members patiently observed two light delivery vehicles offloading cargo. This action paved the way for a joint operation between Crime Intelligence, Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit detectives and Bellville police on Tuesday 11 October 2022 at a local liquor outlet in Strand Road, Bellville, where they confiscated 216 boxes of beer with a total value of R600 000,” said Sergeant Twigg.

Two suspects, aged 27 and 36, were arrested on a charge of possession of stolen property. The trailer with container which was reported stolen was ultimately found abandoned in Athlone.

Once charged, the suspects will make a court appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court.