Orange River water quality at risk due to ‘leaking sewerage’ [PICS]

Overflowing sewerage reportedly floods a nearby cemetery, drenching graves and tombstones in human waste.

Pollution from a wastewater dam is reportedly threatening the Orange River and the area’s economy, and may pose health hazards to residents.

An overflowing and leaking sewerage oxidation facility south of Upington is reportedly pouring human waste into the river, threatening the area’s farming economy.

Oxidation dams are open water pits that hold sewerage, using evaporation to break down human waste.

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The facility is several decades old and has apparently not undergone any significant upgrades, with a wetland linking the dam to the river.

Farmers rely heavily on drawing water from the Orange River and contribute millions to the economy via grapes, raisins, fruits, nuts, and other activities.

The stream in the wetland near the base of the dam’s wall. Picture: Supplied.

‘Poor planning’

Freedom Front Plus municipal council member Hennie Roux stated that he had been monitoring the issue for more than six months and had reported it to the municipality.

He believed the area’s increased population has caused the pits to overflow, forcing the discharge of sewerage into the wetland.

Roux notes the overflowing sewerage floods a nearby cemetery, drenching graves and tombstones in human waste.

A grave surrounded by dried sewerage. Picture: Supplied.

“Even if you go to the houses closest to the area, the fields are soaked in constantly overflowing sewerage.

“The evaporating dams are too small and have not been upgraded or made bigger. It’s just another example of poor planning and poor maintenance,” Roux told The Citizen.

The town has a main sewerage works, but the evaporating dams service the communities on the other side of the river from the more populated parts of Upington.

“I have not had a clear answer from any department. They all say they will go have a look, but we don’t get feedback. It’s quite frustrating,” said Roux.

‘Decisive action must be taken’

The mayor’s office at the Dawid Kruiper local municipality acknowledged requests for comment on the facility’s condition. This will be added when forthcoming.

AfriForum recently conducted a site visit of the area and has warned that the facility required urgent attention.

Northern Cape district coordinator Werner Strauss advised the municipality to urgently secure the walls of the oxidation dam and warn the surrounding community of the health risks.

The release outlet extending out of the oxidation dam. Picture: Supplied.

“We cannot afford to wait until health problems are reported. Decisive action must be taken, water samples must be collected, and the extent of the risk must be urgently determined,” Strauss stated.

He noted that the flow of sewerage stretches for several kilometres and passes schools, homes and businesses – one of those being a national food packaging plant.

“[Our] preliminary investigation into the sewage flow confirms that this pollution is no trivial matter; rather, it points to a major crisis involving public health, the environment, food safety, and water pollution,” said Strauss.

Roux concurred, stressing that the river was crucial to the province’s economy.

“If that system collapses, all that sewerage ends up in the river, and it could cause a lot of environmental issues down the line – and for farmers using the water to irrigate,”

“There’s a multimillion-rand industry in Upington for all types of farming. If something goes wrong, it could be catastrophic for everyone,” Roux concluded.