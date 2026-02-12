Outcry as Steenhuisen fires foot-and-mouth disease expert

Farmers say Steenhuisen's decision undermines trust during a critical livestock health emergency.

South Africa’s foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) crisis has taken a political twist.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has removed veteran veterinarian Dr Danie Odendaal from the ministerial task team, citing his refusal to sign a confidentiality declaration.

Farmers question motive behind removal

The decision has sparked outrage among farmers and agricultural leaders, who see Odendaal’s dismissal not as a matter of procedure, but as punishment for his outspoken criticism of government’s wavering response.

The minister has appointed Gary Bauer of Wildlife Ranching South Africa to the ministerial task team responsible for managing the FMD response.

Freedom Front Plus spokesperson for agriculture, Wynand Boshoff, expressed shock over the minister’s decision to terminate Odendaal’s membership.

“In a letter, Steenhuisen states he regrets to note Odendaal has not yet signed the declaration of impartiality and confidentiality,” said Boshoff.

“For decades, Odendaal spoke and acted on infectious diseases with authority. His expertise is beyond question, as he has served on every ministerial task team on foot-and-mouth disease since 2016.”

Criticism and allegations of political retaliation

Boshoff said terminating Odendaal’s membership deals a severe blow to taking effective action against the disease.

“Odendaal recently expressed criticism of the government’s wavering response to the disease.

“This creates the impression his removal may be motivated more by his criticism than any genuine concern he might breach confidentiality,” he said.

Boshoff said he cannot see how this development can in any way contribute to combating the epidemic.

Southern Africa Agricultural Initiative board chair Theo de Jager said they will collect objections to Steenhuisen’s termination of Odendaal’s membership and forward them to government as a show of industry support for those prepared to confront policies and practices that do not make sense to farmers.

Collection of objections

“Anyone who does not toe the line and speaks for livestock farmers, rather than serving party politics or the interests of senior government officials, is being fired, excluded, isolated or targeted,” said De Jager.

“To farmers, it came as no surprise when Odendaal, one of the most respected and experienced veterinarians in Southern Africa, was removed from the ministerial task team.

“Odendaal has a proud track record of speaking truth to power, regardless of the consequences. He has pointed out numerous anomalies and contradictions in government policies and the minister’s public statements regarding foot-and-mouth disease.”

De Jager said the minister’s decision to terminate Odendaal’s participation because he refused to sign a confidentiality declaration brings the integrity of the task team and the minister’s industry council under suspicion.

“It would have been wise for the minister to restore the trust of farmers through transparency and openness to criticism, rather than silencing voices that represent authentic farmer interests,” he said.

‘Horrible’ timing

Political expert Piet Croucamp said both sides had a valid point, but Steenhuisen’s timing is “horrible”.

Croucamp said Odendaal never signed the letter of confidentiality that the minister required him to sign.

“It’s an age-old practice for that committee not to discuss what has been said there in public and for a reason,” he said.

Croucamp said if there was an outbreak and a committee member leaked it, it could have an effect on existing contractual obligations that South Africa has on various markets in Europe.

“I believe he didn’t sign the contract because this is a crisis and he thinks there are too many moving parts and a desperate need for transparency,” he said.

“Writing a letter like that and firing Odendaal right at the moment when Odendaal probably has the support of 99% of the farmers, was like shooting himself in the foot.”

