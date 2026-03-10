Western Cape MEC Meyer condemns brutal farm attacks

Two elderly tourists staying on a guest farm were forced to defend themselves against three masked attackers.

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism Dr Ivan Meyer has condemned a recent surge in violent attacks targeting farmers, agri workers and rural communities in the province.

He warned that rural crime threatens both livelihoods and the provincial economy.

Meyer’s comments follow two separate incidents in the West Coast and Overberg regions that have once again highlighted the impact of crime in farming communities.

The minister attended the first court appearance in Lambert’s Bay on Tuesday of suspects accused of violently attacking a local farmer along the R255.

Minister attends court appearance

According to the Western Cape government, the suspects allegedly assaulted farmer Mr Hugo after he confronted suspected stock thieves.

The incident has sparked outrage among farmers and residents in the West Coast, many of whom joined Meyer at court in support of the victim and to demand justice.

Describing the attack as “brutal and violent”, Meyer urged the court to deny bail to the accused.

“My plea is that no bail should be granted. Together with the farmers of the West Coast, I am seeking justice for the victim.

“The perpetrators must face the full might of the law and be punished to the fullest extent,” Meyer said.

Rising concern over rural crime

Meyer said the incident was part of a worrying pattern of increasing attacks in rural areas.

“I am deeply saddened and outraged by these violent attacks. Each assault on a farmer or agri worker is an attack on food security, the agricultural economy, and the well-being of rural communities,” he said.

ALSO READ: SA needs 28 million vaccines at no cost to farmer to stop FMD, Steenhuisen says

Another incident last week in the Swellendam area has further heightened concern. Two elderly tourists staying on a guest farm were forced to defend themselves against three masked attackers.

Meyer warned that such incidents not only threaten farming communities but also pose risks to the province’s tourism sector.

“Farm attacks must stop,” he emphasised.

Call for stronger policing and collaboration

While Meyer acknowledged the role played by the South African Police Service (Saps) and rural safety structures in responding to incidents, he said more resources and stronger cooperation were needed to combat rural crime effectively.

“The South African Police Service must be significantly better resourced and must work much more closely with local law enforcement agencies to effectively combat rural crime,” Meyer said.

He added that strengthened investigative capacity, greater police visibility and deeper collaboration with community safety groups were key to protecting rural areas.

“Improved police visibility and deeper collaboration with local law enforcement, neighbourhood watches, farm watches, and the Western Cape Department of Agriculture are essential to safeguarding rural communities and protecting the provincial economy,” Meyer said.

ALSO READ: Farm attacks: Concern that rural crimes severely underreported

Rural safety helpdesk

Meyer also encouraged residents, particularly those living in rural communities, to make use of the Western Cape department of Agriculture’s Rural Safety Helpdesk by reporting incidents or safety concerns.

Citizens can log incidents or raise safety-related matters through the department’s dedicated helpdesk.

The minister expressed support for the victims and their families and wished the injured farmer a speedy recovery, reiterating the Western Cape government’s commitment to improving safety in rural areas.

NOW READ: Western Cape moves to secure own vaccines to protect province from FMD [VIDEO]